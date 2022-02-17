Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Bunge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 52.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Bunge by 108.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,050 shares of company stock worth $40,691,473. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

