Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $391.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $265,695,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $88,583,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.