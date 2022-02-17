Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $330.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.75.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 45.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

