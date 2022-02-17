Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 117,381 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 344.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 312,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5,485.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 693.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $338,035.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,378,742. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

