Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,652,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $158.36 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.43.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

