Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,016 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

