Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.33 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

