Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $253.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.84 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

