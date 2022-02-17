Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

MMX opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.20 million and a PE ratio of 28.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.1803383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.