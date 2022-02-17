McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

