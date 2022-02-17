Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.30. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 66,243 shares traded.

DR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.62 million and a PE ratio of 112.92.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

