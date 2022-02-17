MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 538,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

