Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-5.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.670 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.91. 24,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,425. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.