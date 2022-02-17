Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 251,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

