Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,312. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mercury General by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 304.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mercury General by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

