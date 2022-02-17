Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.
Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 272,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
