Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 272,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.