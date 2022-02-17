Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.45. The company had a trading volume of 594,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.36 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average is $332.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

