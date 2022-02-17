Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

