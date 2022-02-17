Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 130.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

