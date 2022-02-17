Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 776 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.37 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.71.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

