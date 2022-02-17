Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

