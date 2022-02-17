Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.89. 726,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.