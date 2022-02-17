Millennium Management LLC Acquires 125,635 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Essex Property Trust worth $57,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $319.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.