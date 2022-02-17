Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,282,442 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $54,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 537,434 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OR opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

