Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report sales of $153.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $154.63 million. Mimecast posted sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $594.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

