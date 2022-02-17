Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Sells 30,000 Shares

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,653.59).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Henry Turcan sold 770,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £61,600 ($83,355.89).

On Monday, February 14th, Henry Turcan sold 163,270 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £13,061.60 ($17,674.70).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Henry Turcan acquired 118,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,440 ($12,774.02).

On Monday, January 24th, Henry Turcan acquired 500,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($60,893.10).

On Thursday, January 20th, Henry Turcan sold 1,100,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £110,000 ($148,849.80).

On Friday, January 14th, Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,595.40).

On Monday, January 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £100,350 ($135,791.61).

Minds and Machines Group stock remained flat at $GBX 8.75 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,175,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,086. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £23.74 million and a P/E ratio of 29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.47.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

