Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $478,339.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $35.57 or 0.00087507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $39.98 million and approximately $478,339.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

