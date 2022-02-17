Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $4.81 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $410.02 or 0.01009022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $86,816.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07090539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,597.63 or 0.99905893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,736 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

