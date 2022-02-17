Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 749,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.