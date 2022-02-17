Mizuho Cuts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $59.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

