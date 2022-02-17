Mizuho Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $129.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRT. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

