MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,170 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $24,601,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

