MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $19.39 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

