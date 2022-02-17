MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,568,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,167,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.79 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

