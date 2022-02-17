MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

TGT stock opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

