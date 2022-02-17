MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.