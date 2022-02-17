Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,746,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 80,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 742,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $7,563,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.