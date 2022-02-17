Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.