Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $150.17 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.45.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.