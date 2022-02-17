Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $487.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

