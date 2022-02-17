Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $500.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The company benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. The growing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters is a key catalyst. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $487.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.