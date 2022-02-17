Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $500.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The company benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. The growing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters is a key catalyst. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $487.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.