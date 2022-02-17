Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,595,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.