Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

