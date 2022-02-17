Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $526.41 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

