Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

