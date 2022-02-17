Moore Capital Management LP Sells 18,769 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL stock opened at $238.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.