Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 125.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Appian were worth $124,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Appian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Appian stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $222.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

