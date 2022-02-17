Morgan Stanley Buys 97,264 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $115,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

