Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $131,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

