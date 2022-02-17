Morgan Stanley Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $126,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 466,082 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,372,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after buying an additional 366,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.61 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

